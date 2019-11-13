Woman arrested after threatening students who allegedly fought her daughter in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police arrested a woman who was accused of causing a disturbance at Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School on Tuesday afternoon.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, around 12:40 p.m., officers were called to the school for a report of at least 10 people fighting outside, but no fight was found when police arrived. Staff members allegedly told officers a parent of one of the students, 35-year-old Edith Cordero, came to the school and made threats to beat up students.

During the conversation, Wilk said Cordero approached the officer asking who beat up her daughter and as the officer started to ask her questions, she walked into the school.

Wilk said while three students were explaining the altercation that took place, Cordero and her daughter came out of the school and were screaming and making threats at the three girls. Officers suggested Cordero file a report and she refused and left the area in her car.

She then returned to the area and was allegedly using her car to provoke the other girls who were attempting to leave. As officers went to pull the car over, Cordero drove into another person’s car. Both cars were then pulled over.

Cordero yelled and swore at officers while they were trying to get her information. She was then taken from the car and arrested.

She was processed at Chicopee’s Police Department and was later released on a $40 bail. She is charged with the following: