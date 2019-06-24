Woman arrested for 4th OUI in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman is facing charges after she allegedly drove under the influence of alcohol for the fourth time in Easthampton Sunday.

According to the Easthampton Police Department, officers were called to the downtown area at 12:43 p.m. after receiving numerous reports of an erratic driver.

Police said the driver, later identified as 56-year-old Victoria Caruthers, hit two cars and drove away before ending up at her home.

When Caruthers got to her home, she allegedly tried to run from her car into her house to get away from the police, but was detained by officers. When she was detained, officers allegedly smelled a strong odor of alcohol, noticed she was slurring her speech, and saw she was having trouble standing on her own.

Police said officers also learned Caruthers had a suspended license for a previous OUI.

Caruthers is facing the following charges:

OUI liquor- 4th offense

negligent operation

three counts of leaving the scene of a property damage accident

operating after license suspension for OUI while operating under the influence

Police said she was also charged with numerous traffic violations. Caruthers was arraigned Monday in Northampton District Court and held on $10,000 bail.