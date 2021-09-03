Woman arrested for disorderly conduct at Wilbraham Inn

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was arrested for disorderly conduct at the Wilbraham Inn on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, officers were called to the Wilbraham Inn located on Boston Post Road at 12 p.m. for a report of a woman who refused to leave the property. Staff from the Wilbraham Inn told police the woman did not pay for another night, was asked to leave, but refused.

Officer Wall tried to speak with the woman but she refused to cooperate and her conduct caused traffic to slow down and watch the outbursts. Wilbraham Police arrested 25-year-old Tyara Lewis from Waterbury, Connecticut and is being charged with disorderly conduct.