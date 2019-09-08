Woman arrested in Amherst in connection with check fraud, organized crime

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst detectives arrested a woman Friday after an investigation into an elaborate check cashing scam.

Amherst Police Lt. William Menard told 22News, officers arrested 22-year-old Kiara Deandra-Shy who they believe is part of a large criminal organization based out of Atlanta, where she resides.

Lt. Menard said Shy was involved in the cashing out of several fraudulent checks at area banks on July 12, amounting to over $14,000.

Shy is charged with the following:

Larceny over $1,200

Uttering a counterfeit note

Conspiracy

Shy is being held at Hampshire County House of Correction. She will be arraigned at Eastern Hampden District Court on September 8.

The investigation is ongoing. The United States Secret Service and the United State Postal Inspectors are assisting Amherst Police in the case.