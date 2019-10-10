Woman arrested in connection with Springfield home invasion

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield woman was arrested on a warrant for her alleged role in a home invasion on Roosevelt Ave. on September 30.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 22-year-old Devenne Colemon was arrested in a parking lot on Boston Road on a warrant Wednesday afternoon.

On September 30, a man was attacked and burned during a home invasion that afternoon. According to Walsh, there was marijuana being grown inside the home and the victim told police that was likely the reason he was targeted.

Walsh said detectives traced bank transactions back to Colemon and found that money from the victim of the home invasion was sent back to Colemon’s bank account while the victim was being threatened and attacked. Coleman’s car was also allegedly used during the invasion and she allegedly misled detectives during the investigation.

Colemon is facing the following charges:

Larceny over $1200

Larceny over $1200

Intimidation of a witness

Detectives are still looking into the home invasion.