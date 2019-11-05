Woman arrested in connection with West Springfield break-in

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police arrested a woman accused of breaking and entering into an apartment Monday afternoon.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, Rosemary Santana of Baldwin Street was arrested after officers located her walking across the street of the apartment.

Police said around 12:30 p.m. officers were called to 191 Baldwin Street for a suspicious person possibly attempting to break into an apartment, however, no one was found.

A video captured revealed unknown people were seen in the area said police. As detectives continued to search, Santana was spotted across the street and was arrested after police identified her to be the same woman accused of another break-in on Cold Spring Avenue on October 19.

Santana was charged with the following: