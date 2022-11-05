NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – (WWLP) – Police arrested a 26-year-old woman from North Adams Friday night charging her with the murder of her grandmother.

According to North Adams Police, officers arrested Kelise Cote of North Adams on Friday evening for the murder of her 74-year-old grandmother, Doris Cote. North Adams police said they responded to a 911 call Tuesday from a relative of Doris Cote, reporting her deceased in her Church Street home.

Members of law enforcement say they have established probable cause that Kelsie Cote murdered her grandmother on the evening of Oct. 31 and attempted to destroy evidence of the crime.

The District Attorney’s Office said Cote will be arraigned in Northern Berkshire District Court, likely on Monday.