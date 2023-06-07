SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department seized a loaded shotgun near the intersection of Walnut and King Streets on Tuesday.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on Tuesday at around 1:40 p.m., a detective found a suspect vehicle that was involved in a previous incident. When officers arrived, they saw a woman, 46-year-old Tammy Regan, in the passenger seat, and then was detained.

When the vehicle was being searched, officers found a shotgun and unspent shotgun shells. Regan was also wanted for several warrants and was arrested.

Tammy Regan of Coventry, Connecticut is charged with: