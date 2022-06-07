WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ware police have arrested a woman after finding heroin and cocaine in her possession during a traffic stop.

Around 4:28 p.m. Monday afternoon, police conducted a traffic stop on Webb Court. During the traffic stop, officers discovered the driver, Lori Larzazs-Supczak, had an active warrant. Police also found she was in possession of heroin and cocaine.

Lazazs-Supczak was arrested and charged with the following:

WMS Warrant

Drug Possess to distribute Class A (Heroin) (Subsequent offense)

Drug Possess Class B (Cocaine) (Subsequent offense)

OUI Drugs (3rd offense)

Her bail has been set at $5,000 and she will be arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court on Tuesday.