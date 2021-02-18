Woman arrested in Ware for possession of heroin, crack cocaine

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ware Police arrested a woman and seized heroin and crack cocaine on West Street Tuesday night.

According to Ware Police spokesman Detective Kyle Whitcomb, officers were called to a parking lot on West Street where they located 33-year-old Ashley St. Laurent who was involved with the call that was made to police.

St. Laurent allegedly attempted to lie to officers regarding her identity due to warrants out for her arrest and then tried to leave the area in her car.

Detective Whitcomb said officers then had to physically remove her and placed her into custody. While officers were struggling with St. Laurent, her car started to roll backwards in reverse and struck a Ware police car.

Officers then searched the vehicle and seized heroin, crack cocaine, prescription medication, a large amount of U.S. currency, and other items consistent with distribution of heroin and crack cocaine.

Ashley St. Laurent is charged with the following: