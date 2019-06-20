Woman arrested on heroin trafficking charge after stop on I-91 in Bernardston

BERNARDSTON, Mass (WWLP) – A woman was arrested for allegedly trafficking heroin when police stopped her car in Bernardston Wednesday night.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, around 11:50 p.m. troopers stopped a car driving erratically on I-91 in Bernardston and noticed the driver tried hiding a plastic bag filled with heroin while officers were verifying her information.

State Police said the officer approached the vehicle and ordered 27-year-old Ashley Cloutier of Bellows Falls, Vermont to drop the plastic bag, which she then admitted was heroin when asked.

Police then arrested her, and examined the plastic bag to find approximately 1,100 small wax bags each containing a single dose of heroin.

Police say the heroin was around 22 grams and was worth around $11,000.

Cloutier was taken to the Shelburne Falls Barracks where she was booked and her bail was set at $5,000.

She is facing charges of trafficking heroin, speeding and a marked lanes violation.

Cloutier will be arraigned Thursday at Greenfield District Court.