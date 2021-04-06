Woman arrested with loaded stolen gun outside Mercy Medical Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a woman who was allegedly carrying a loaded, stolen gun near Mercy Medical Center last week.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News that 22 year-old Erica Morales had been loitering outside the hospital Tuesday when employees asked her if she needed help. Morales asked to go to the clerk’s office which was closed.

Walsh says one of the employees noticed that she had a gun on her leg, and called security, which was able to secure the firearm. An officer working a detail at the hospital arrested Morales on charges of carrying a loaded firearm without a license and receiving stolen property. The gun had been reported stolen out of Athol.