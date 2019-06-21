Woman attacked, robbed while walking on Federal St. in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was injured early Friday morning after she was attacked and robbed in Greenfield.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, officers were called to Federal Street at 12:06 a.m. for a report of a woman being attacked and robbed.

Police said the woman was walking in the area of 125 Federal Street when she was hit in the head and her belongings were taken. After the attack, the suspect allegedly ran away in the direction of Leonard Street.

The woman suffered a “significant” head injury, according to police, and was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center for treatment.

The attacker is described as a black man with a slim build, 5’8″ tall, and wearing a blue shirt. According to police, said the woman reported seeing the man sitting in front of one of the banks on Federal Street and talking on the phone just before she was attacked.

One Greenfield resident who lives a few houses down on Leonard Street told 22News he was surprised when he read the news on Facebook Friday morning.

“Usually we leave our doors unlocked, our car unlocked, half the time I find my keys in the car, and actually last night I locked our door, I don’t know why but I did,” said Steve Poirier of Greenfield. “And then to see that this morning, it was like, ‘Wow, right here.’ It’s just that’s not typical around here as much.”

Officers found a large piece of loose cement in the area, which police said is believed to be the weapon that was used in the attack. Some of the victims belongings were also found in the area.

One Greenfield woman, who asked not to be shown on camera, said she usually feels safe in the area.

“I moved out of Boston because of some of these reasons of what happened,” said Anna Marzullo. “You know less dangerous. I love this town. I do feel really safe, so for something like this to happen is really strange.”

The Greenfield Police Department is investigating the attack and is asking anyone who may have information to call officers at 413-773-5411.