BOSTON (WWLP) – The police are reminding drivers that the HOV lanes are only allowed to be used with two or more occupants.

A Massachusetts State Police Trooper recently conducted a traffic stop in South Boston of a Mercedes-Benz who was driving in the HOV lane. The driver attempted to replicate a second passenger, she had strapped in a mannequin, according to the State Police Association of Massachusetts.

State Police Association of Massachusetts

HOV lanes stand for high-occupancy vehicle lanes which are to be used for carpooling two or more passengers that help cut down on travel time. In Massachusetts, HOV lanes are located on I-93 North of Boston and on the Southeast Expressway.