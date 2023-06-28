WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – A woman from Puerto Rico has been charged with trafficking cocaine in Connecticut after officials found drugs inside her luggage at Bradley International Airport.

According to court documents, on June 4th officials found approximately 12 kilograms of cocaine while searching a luggage bag checked in by 24-year-old Karina Cintron Santiago of San Juan, Puerto Rico during her flight from San Juan Airport to Bradley International Airport.

Cintron Santiago arrived in Connecticut and could not find her luggage at baggage claim. She filed a lost report and JetBlue personnel told her they would deliver it to her when they find it but Cintron Santiago said she’d rather pick it up herself. On June 7th, an undercover investigator posing as a JetBlue personnel contacted Cintron Santiago and said her bag had been found and will arrive in Connecticut the next day.

On June 8th, the bag was placed on the luggage carousel at Bradley International Airport. Cintron Santiago was arrested after she removed the bag from the carousel.

Cintron Santiago appeared in court on Monday and entered a not guilty plea for a charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. She was released on a $75,000 bond. Homeland Security Investigations is investigating this incident along with Transportation Security Administration (TSA), U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Puerto Rico Police Bureau.