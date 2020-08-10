Woman charged with drug trafficking after Springfield police recover heroin and crack-cocaine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman is facing drug trafficking charges after Springfield police recover multiple bags of narcotics during a traffic stop on August 3.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 3:45 a.m., officers pulled over a car on Whiting Street after noticing it take several turns without signaling. The passenger was later identified as 28-year-old Odalys Pesquera.

Walsh said officers immediately saw crack-cocaine on the passenger side floor. Pesquera was arrested and asked for a bag from the car. Inside the bag, officers found 1,051 packets of heroin, about 21 grams of crack-cocaine, and $2,260 in cash.

Photo Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

Pesquera is being charged with trafficking a Class A Drug 18-36 grams (heroin) and trafficking a Class B Drug (crack-cocaine). Walsh said a criminal compliant was requested for the driver.