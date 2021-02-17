Woman charged with murder in connection with homicide in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was arrested and charged with murder Tuesday night in connection with a homicide that occurred in Palmer last Monday.

According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon, Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office arrested 54-year-old Brenda Mathew, of Palmer.

Palmer Police were called to Fox Street around 8:08 a.m. on February 8 and had to force entry into the residence after trying to enter the home from the front door, but was obstructed from doing so. Police then found one person dead and were not able to render aid due to signs of death.

Leydon said officers then checked the home for additional victims or suspects and found two other individuals. One person was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment and the other was taken for serious injuries.

Mathew was charged with murder for her alleged responsibility in the homicide on February 8. She was taken into custody at Baystate Medical Center and was then taken to the Palmer Police Department where she was booked.

She is expected to be arraigned in Palmer District Court Wednesday.

Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Palmer Police Department, and Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit are still investigating the homicide.