SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman from Adams was arrested after crashing into a Springfield police cruiser early Saturday morning.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 2 a.m. officers were assisting with traffic in and outside the parking garage as bars and nightclubs were letting out in the lower Worthington Street area when a driver got into a car with two passengers and almost immediately drove into a parked unmarked police cruiser.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test on the driver, 24-year-old Kristen Vazquez of Adams, before placing her under arrest on the 100 block of Bridge Street. The two passengers were released.

A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded firearm that was wedged between the driver’s seat and the center console.

Kristen Vazquez of Adams is charged with the following: