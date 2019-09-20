Woman convicted in texting suicide case denied parole

Breaking News
Michelle Carter, center, departs following a parole hearing on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in Natick, Mass. Carter, who was sentenced to 15 months in jail for urging her suicidal boyfriend via text messages to take his own life, is asking for early release. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

NATICK, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts woman convicted of urging her boyfriend to commit suicide via text messages has been denied early release.

The state Parole Board announced Friday it has rejected Michelle Carter’s bid for release after serving about half her 15-month jail sentence. The board says Carter “needs to further address” the factors that led to her criminal actions.

Carter was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III. The now 22-year-old woman began her sentence in February.

Roy killed himself by filling his pickup truck with carbon monoxide. When he had second thoughts, Carter texted him to “get back in” the truck.

Carter’s attorneys declined to comment Friday. They’ve appealed her conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court. A lawyer for Roy’s family didn’t respond to an email.

