Woman convicted of manslaughter in road rage shooting

by: Associated Press

WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has been convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting a man following a road rage incident.

Prosecutors say 22-year-old Graciela Paulino was found guilty of several charges Wednesday by a Middlesex Superior Court jury in the February 2018 shooting of Marc Devoe in Lowell.

Police say the 34-year-old Devoe, of Peabody, and a co-worker were driving on their lunch break when they were involved in a traffic dispute with Paulino.

They say the Lowell woman followed the men before shooting Devoe once in the chest.

Devoe drove for a while longer before crashing into a barrier. He died at the hospital.

Paulino’s attorney argued that Devoe was the aggressor.

Paulino will be sentenced on Nov. 1.

