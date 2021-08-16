Woman dead after found with stab wounds on Baldwin Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman is dead after Springfield police found her with several stab wounds on Baldwin Street Wednesday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, police were called to Baldwin Street around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday night for a report of a woman injured in an incident. When they arrived, officers found the woman with several stab wounds and began first aid on her. The women died at the incident from her injuries.

Springfield Police Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office Murder Unit are looking into the cause. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355. People can also anonymously text-a-tip by texting CRIMES (274637) and typing SOLVE then your tip.