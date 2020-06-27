Woman dead after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman is dead after a shooting late Friday night in Springfield.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 11:10 p.m., officers were called to the area of Oakland Street where a man and woman were found with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to Baystate Medical Center where the woman later died Saturday morning. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made so far.

MAP: Oakland Street