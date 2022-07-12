SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman died nearly a week later after being shot in Springfield on Sunday, July 3rd.

According to the Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 3:30 a.m. on July 3rd, officers were called to the intersection of Terrence and State streets for a gun call and a ShotSpotter Activation. They were told a group of people was fighting. When officers arrived, they saw several cars were damaged by gunfire and damage consistent with a bat or similar object.

Police were notified an adult woman was dropped off at Mercy Medical Center and later transferred to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries due to a gunshot wound. The victim later died on Friday, July 8th.

MAP: State Street & Terrence Street in Springfield

If you have any information, anonymously text a tip to CRIMES (274637), type SOLVE along with your tip or call the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355.