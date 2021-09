SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman has died after being shot on Vermont Street in Springfield Saturday.

According to the Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 2:50 p.m., officers were called to Vermont St. for a ShotSpotter activation. A woman was taken to Baystate Health and died from her injuries at around 10:50 p.m.

If you have any information, anonymously text a tip to CRIMES (274637), type SOLVE along with your tip.