Woman arrested driving stolen U-Haul through Springfield, East Longmeadow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was arrested Wednesday morning after she recklessly drove a U-Haul truck through Springfield and East Longmeadow, striking multiple cars and almost a construction crew.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, 20-year-old Alina Dunham was arrested around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Hickory Street and Walnut Street.

Around 6:10 a.m., officers saw a U-Haul box truck speeding near the intersection of Allen and Cooley Streets. Dunham then came to a stop and proceeded to drive over the curb and sidewalk onto Cooley Street. Officers activated their lights and tried to pull Dunham over. She allegedly refused to stop and continued to drive recklessly into East Longmeadow. Officers notified the East Longmeadow Police Department and stopped pursuing Dunham.

Police then saw the truck sideswipe a parked truck at the intersection of Elm Street and Mapleshade Street in East Longmeadow. East Longmeadow police then notified Springfield officers that the truck was heading back into Springfield and ended their pursuit.

Walsh said a Springfield Police Officer working a construction detail saw the truck at the Six Corners rotary driving erratically and nearly hit the construction workers in the area. Dunham then allegedly drove onto curbs and hit construction cones.

The driver then hit an occupied parked car in the parking lot of Ruth Elizabeth Park on Hickory Street and then struck the park sign. Dunham then drove over the grass area of the park and Elias Brookings School when she got a flat tire.

Walsh said Dunham attempted to run away but was taken into custody in the park. She was taken to the Springfield Police Department where she allegedly got out of her handcuffs and punched a female officer in the face. Alina Dunham of New Haven, Connecticut is facing the following charges:

Failure to stop for police

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Assault and Battery on a police officer

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Receiving a stolen motor vehicle

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident (two counts)

Arrest Warrant -Dorchester District Court Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon Operating with a suspended license Malicious damage to a motor vehicle Leaving the scene of a personal injury accident Reckless operation of a motor vehicle Receiving a stolen motor vehicle



The U-Haul truck was reported stolen from Hamden, Connecticut at 4:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. Dunham’s license was previously suspended due to an immediate threat filing.