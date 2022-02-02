Woman faces manslaughter charge in death of Boston officer

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — A 41-year-old woman is facing manslaughter and other charges in the death of a Boston police officer who was found unresponsive outside a suburban home during last weekend’s nor’easter, prosecutors said.

Karen Read, of Mansfield, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Stoughton District Court. In addition to manslaughter, she is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision causing death, and motor vehicle homicide. It could not immediately be determined if she had an attorney.

Officer John O’Keefe, 46, a 16-year veteran of the Boston police, was found unresponsive outside a Canton home at about 6 a.m. Saturday. Authorities have said it appears he had been there for some time. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead hours later.

Read and O’Keefe had driven to the home together, possibly shortly after midnight, according to a statement from Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

“The Boston Police Department continues to grieve over the tragic loss of our brother police Officer John O’Keefe,” Superintendent in Chief Gregory Long said in a statement. “John was a kind person, dedicated to his family, and will be greatly missed by his coworkers and anyone who had the privilege of meeting him.”