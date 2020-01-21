Woman allegedly admits to stabbing man in Granby, held without bail

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman in connection with the death of an elderly man in Granby was held without bail after her arraignment in Belchertown Tuesday morning.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News 28-year-old Yiana Torres of Holyoke was arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court. Carey said Torres is facing a homicide charge.

According to court documents, on Sunday, January 16 at 10:40 a.m, witnesses who live across the street conducted a wellbeing check on 37 Pleasant Street where they saw a dead body believed to be 84-year-old Reginald E. Sanford.

After reporting to the police, officers went to the home at 10:54 a.m. and advised that “the deceased to be the victim of an obvious homicide.”

Sanford had a registered car that was believed to be stored in his home garage, as usual, however, it was not there during the search. Investigators later found the car abandoned in Holyoke. A search warrant was obtained to search the home where they found Mr. Sanford with “severe laceration and significant blood loss.” The court documents also state several pieces of evidence were collected including two reddish, brown fingerprint stains found in the home.

After testing, the fingerprints matched 28-year-old Yiana Torres. Along with fingerprints, a pair of women’s jeans were found covered with the reddish, brown stains which appeared to be blood.

Police were able to obtain video footage of Mr. Sanford’s car being driven into an alleyway in Holyoke a day after the killing and a woman fitting the description of Torres leaving the area. Torres was arrested and while being read her Miranda Rights, she admitted to stabbing Mr. Sanford during an argument.

Torres has a history of violent crimes including incidents involving cutting instruments.