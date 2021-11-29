Woman found dead inside car on East Alvord Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Homicide Unit is investigating after a woman was found shot inside a car on East Alvord Street in Springfield Sunday.

According to the Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 3:30 a.m. officers were called West Alvord Street for a SpotShotter activation. An adult man who was shot was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

Additional officers found a car that crashed into a parked car on East Alvord Street, and inside was an adult woman in the driver’s seat that died from her gunshot injuries.