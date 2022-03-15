PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman from North Adams was found guilty on Friday of an assault and battery incident in Pittsfield.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Spokesperson Andrew McKeever, 21-year-old Kassidy Tatro was found guilty after a two-day jury trial for attacking a victim outside of an address on Wahconah Street in Pittsfield on March 8, 2019. Tatro was arrested on March 10, 2019, by troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Cheshire Barracks.

“I thank the Massachusetts State Police for their investigation into this assault and battery and the jury for their careful consideration of the facts presented at trial,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. “My office remains dedicated to holding those who commit violence in our community accountable. This verdict is another example of the hard work our office continues to put into representing the Commonwealth every day in the pursuit of justice.”

Tatro is scheduled to be sentenced on March 21.