SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman has died after being found stabbed in Springfield early Sunday morning.

According to Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 1:50 a.m. officers were called to the area of the 200 block of Chestnut Street for a report of a stabbing victim. An adult woman was found in a parking lot on the 100 block of Liberty Street.

Police provided aid and she was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she died from her injuries. The investigation is being conducted by the Springfield Police Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.