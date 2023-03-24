SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Friday, a Springfield woman pleaded guilty to stealing social security benefits.

Hilda Griffin, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of false statements to the Social Security Administration. According to the Department of Justice, Griffin was the representative payee for three individuals receiving Social Security benefits.

Despite the fact that the individuals stopped living with Griffin in October 2014, Griffin continued to receive benefits on their behalf until December 2014, when she ceased serving as the personal representative. Griffin reapplied for Social Security benefits on behalf of the three individuals in October 2016, even though they were not in her custody.

Through March 2017, Griffin improperly received benefits for two of the individuals, and through May 2018 for the third. Griffin stole more than $26,970 in benefits intended for the three victims.

False representations to the Social Security Administration can result in a sentence of up to one year in prison, one year of supervised release, as well as a fine of $1,000. U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes govern the determination of a criminal sentence by a federal district court judge.

Judge Mark G. Mastroianni set the sentencing date for June 30, 2023.