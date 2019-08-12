Woman injured in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was shot in Springfield Sunday night.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News officers were called to the area of Spring Street around 10:25 p.m., where they found a woman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

Although the victim was found on Spring Street, Walsh said the incident happened on Winter Street.

This is an ongoing investigation. 22News will continue to cover this story and bring you any new information as soon as it becomes available.

