SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman and a juvenile girl were injured in a shooting on Suffolk Street early Sunday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 1:20 a.m. officers were called to multiple reports of ShotSpotter activations on Marlborough Street and Suffolk Street. Police found evidence of shots fired at the 100 block of Suffolk Street.

Shortly after, two women gunshot victims arrived separately at Baystate Medical Center. The juvenile victim was suffering from serious injuries and an adult woman was injured but is expected to be okay.

The Springfield Police Department is investigating the incident.