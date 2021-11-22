Woman marries man to get citizenship, then tries to kill him, DA says

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (WPIX) – A woman pushed her husband between a toilet seat and a wall, then slit his wrist with a straight razor in an attempted murder, said a New York district attorney Friday.

The attacker, 30-year-old Olivia Raimo, had married her husband to obtain U.S. citizenship, Westchester County DA Miriam Rocah said. Raimo, who made a plea agreement, will be sentenced to 15 years in state prison, with five years of post-release supervision.

She attacked her 74-year-old husband in his home on Jan. 24, 2020. The victim’s health aide, who arrived during the assault, didn’t recognize Raimo, so she called police.

When police arrived, they could hear the victim screaming from the bathroom, officials said. He was taken to the hospital and underwent two surgeries to reattach the tendons in his arm, but he lost all function in the hand.

“Violent acts are particularly heinous when they target the elderly,” Rocah said. “My office will continue to work with our partners in law enforcement to pursue justice for all vulnerable victims of crime.”

The pair had married in 2017. When they later met with an attorney to prepare for Raimo’s interview with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, they were told they’d have a hard time passing their marriage interview. Officials said the attack happened after that meeting with the citizenship attorney.