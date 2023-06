SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman is in the hospital after being stabbed on Union Street in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 1:30 a.m. Friday officers were called to the area of the 200 block of Union Street for a report of a stabbing victim. Upon arrival, officers found a woman with serious injuries and was taken to Baystate Medical Center.

The incident is being investigated by the Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau.