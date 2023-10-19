NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon following a violent attack near the Northampton Police station.

According to the Northwestern D.A.’s Office, 41-year-old, Russell Scott Mayo of Ware, was arrested Thursday afternoon after a Northampton Police captain ran out of the Center Street station upon hearing a woman screaming near the corner of Masonic and Center streets after being stabbed in the neck with needle-nose pliers.

The attack took place just after 2 p.m. The victim, who was bleeding profusely, informed the captain that she had been assaulted by a man known to her. Nearby bystanders quickly intervened, holding down Mayo until another officer arrived to make the arrest.

Mayo is expected to face charges of attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in violation of a protective order, and two counts of violating an abuse prevention order. He will be arraigned in Northampton District Court on Friday.

The victim received initial treatment at the scene and was later brought to Baystate Medical Center for further medical attention. As of now, she is reported to be in stable condition.