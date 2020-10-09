Woman, suspect in hospital after stabbing on Main Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating after a woman was stabbed on Main Street in Springfield Friday morning

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 10:30 a.m. officers located a woman victim and a suspect who harmed himself with the knife on the 2400 block of Main Street. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Walsh said this is a domestic incident and the suspect is in custody at the hospital.

Our 22News crew saw several police cars and yellow police tape blocking off the area around 11 a.m.