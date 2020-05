SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was taken to the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound on Cherry Street in Springfield early Monday morning.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers were called to Cherry Street around 2 a.m. for a shotspotter activation where they located a woman with a gunshot wound inside of a car.

Walsh said doctors indicate she is expected to recover and is in stable condition. Detectives are investigating the incident.