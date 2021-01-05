Woman taken to hospital after shooting on Grand Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was taken to the hospital Monday night after a shooting on Grand Street in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to Grand Street for a ShotSpotter Activation around 7:45 p.m. and were notified that a gunshot victim was being privately taken to the hospital.

Officers were able to locate the car that the victim was in on Walnut Street and provided first aid until AMR arrived. The woman suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to Baystate Medical Center.

The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating the shooting.