WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An elderly woman was robbed at a cemetery in West Springfield Friday morning.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, at around 11:15 a.m. officers were called to the Beth Israel Cemetery on Kings Highway for a report of a 79-year-old woman robbed at knifepoint. Police say the woman parked her car vehicle just inside the cemetery entrance to visit the grave of a loved one.

The woman told police she was approached by a man believed to be white, dressed in a black hoodie with the hood up, a black face mask and black gloves. He showed a knife, demanded money, and ran away. The K-9 unit tracked the suspect through a small wooded area on the east side of the cemetery, to North Boulevard.

The scent was lost at the intersection of Westfield Street and North and South Boulevards, If you have any information or surveillance video, call the Detective Bureau at 413-263-3210.