ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman pictured in Costco.

(Enfield Police Department)

According to the Enfield Police Department, the woman is wanted for questioning in connection with the theft of a wallet out of a victim’s purse at Costco.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Enfield Police Officer Schmidt at TSchmidt@enfield.org or 860-763-6400 ext. 1444 and can remain anonymous.