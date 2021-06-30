Woman with warrant arrested after car chase with Dalton police

DALTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a woman in Dalton late Wednesday morning after she led them on a brief car chase and dragged an officer along in the process.

Two Dalton Police officers stopped a vehicle on Main Street before noon with an unidentified woman passenger who had a warrant. The woman allegedly hopped into the driver’s seat and drove off, dragging one of the officers until he was able to push away from the moving vehicle.

Police said the car chase continued into Pittsfield until the woman crashed into a sergeant’s cruiser. She then abandoned the vehicle and took off on foot. She was located a few minutes later in a swampy area and taken into custody.