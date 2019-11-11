Woman’s body found near wastewater treatment plant in Athol

ATHOL, Mass (WWLP) – A woman’s body was found in Athol early Monday morning.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mary Carey told 22News, the body was found near the entrance to the Athol Wastewater Treatment Plant on Jones Street.

Carey said the death is considered “criminal in nature” and Athol Police and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office are currently investigating.

The woman’s name has not been released and the official cause of death will be determined by the office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.