CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after a woman’s wallet was stolen from inside her vehicle after being approached in the parking lot at Stop & Shop in Chicopee earlier last week.

The woman told police that she was approached by a man at around 11 a.m. in the Stop & Shop parking lot on Memorial Drive in Chicopee as she was getting in her vehicle and he told her that something was wrong with her back tire. As the woman got out of the vehicle to check, another man entered her driver’s side door and stole her wallet.

The Chicopee Police Department is encouraging everyone to be aware of their surroundings at all times and suggests if you are approached in a parking lot, do not get out of your vehicle, talk to the person through the window and let them know you are calling the police. If something doesn’t feel right, don’t hesitate to call 911 for assistance.

Similar incidents have taken place in other communities, according to Chicopee Police.