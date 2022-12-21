WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) A Worcester couple has been arrested for sex trafficking, according to the United State’s Attorney’s office.

Kiersten Soto age 29, and Moises Soto age 30 were arrested on December 16 and subsequently indicted on conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, sex trafficking by force, fraud, coercion and traveling or using interstate facilities to promote unlawful activities.

The couple is accused of trafficking at least one victim in May of 2022 in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. They are accused of using force, fraud, and coercion to sell the victim for commercial sex. The maximum prison sentence for each charge is life in prison. Each charge also carries a fine of up to $250,000. There is a minimum prison sentence of fifteen years for each charge and minimum of three years supervised release following.