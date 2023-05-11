WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts air national guardsman accused of leaking classified documents was expected to be back in federal court in Worcester today, but that hearing has been canceled.

A continued detention hearing for Jack Teixeira had been scheduled for Thursday afternoon at U.S. District Court in Worcester. But court records show Magistrate Judge David Hennessy canceled the hearing Wednesday.

Teixiera was charged under the Espionage Act. He has not yet entered a plea, and remains in custody.