BOSTON (WWLP) – A Worcester man was arrested Monday morning after breaking into the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston and attempting to get inside a tiger enclosure.

State Police said they were called to the Franklin Park Zoo around 9:00 a.m. Monday morning for a man that had broken into the park. The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Matthew Abraham of Worcester, was attempting to get into the tiger enclosure and ignored several signs to stay out of the area before security stopped him.

When questioned by state troopers, Abraham only said he was very interested in tigers. Boston EMS evaluated him and determined him to be mentally competent. He was taken into custody by State Police and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Abraham is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court at a later date this week.