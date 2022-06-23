WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Worcester man was sentenced Thursday for civil disorder and the unlawful possession of three Molotov cocktails during a demonstration in the City of Worcester over the murder of George Floyd.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Department of Justice in Boston, Vincent Eovacious, 20, was sentenced to time served (approximately three days in prison) and three years of supervised release. The government recommended a sentence of 13 months in jail.

On June 1, 2020, crowds gathered at various locations in Worcester, including South Main Street, to protest the murder of George Floyd. At approximately 10 p.m., a large crowd blocked traffic and began throwing rocks, bottles, and other objects at police. As officers gathered into a defensive line formation, they spotted Eovacious, dressed in a trench coat and carrying a satchel over his shoulder and standing above them on the roof of the one-story building at 848 Main Street.

Eovacious appeared agitated, paced back and forth on the rooftop, and could be heard screaming at the crowd below to “kill the police.” Officers then observed Eovacious reach into the satchel and remove a white rag and a bottle that contained a yellow-colored liquid. While holding what appeared to be lighter in one hand, Eovacious attempted to insert the rag into the glass bottle.

In response to this threat, officers shined their flashlights at Eovacious, causing him to retreat from the edge of the rooftop and out of the officers’ direct line of sight. Minutes later, officers observed Eovacious walking in the area of May and Main Streets, still carrying the satchel, and stopped him.

They searched the satchel and recovered three clear glass bottles filled with gasoline, five white rags, and two lighters. Eovacious admitted that the bottles contained gas and that he was “with the anarchist group” and was “waiting for an opportunity.” At the time of his arrest, a partially filled gas can and more cloth rags were found in Eovacious’ vehicle.

“During what should have been a peaceful demonstration, Mr. Eovacious sought to incite violence by bringing dangerous Molotov cocktails with him and threatening to kill police officers,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “Protesting injustice is legal. Violence, destruction, and threats are not. My sincere thanks to our law enforcement partners for their work on this case as well as their work every day protecting our communities and ensuring the rights of everyone.”

“This defendant possessed and recklessly attempted to use an explosive device which had the potential to cause significant damage and injure countless people,” said James M. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Boston Field Division. “ATF is committed to protecting our communities from harm and working with our law enforcement partners to disrupt violent activity.”

In September 2021, Eovacious pleaded guilty to one count of civil disorder and one count of possessing an unregistered firearm, including a Molotov cocktail.