SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Friday afternoon after attempting to run from officers while in possession of a firearm.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said police located a suspect matching the description of a shooter from an incident on Worthington and Armory Street on May 3. When officers attempted to talk to the person, later identified as 41-year-old Ramon Fontanez of Springfield, he was holding a fanny pack tight to his chest. Fontanez then allegedly attempted to ride away from police on a bicycle.

Officers later located Fontanez on Brown Street without the fanny pack. It was found nearby with a loaded firearm inside.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Fontanez was arrested has been charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Improper Storage of a Firearm

On May 3 around 3 p.m. an adult man walked into Mercy Medical Center with a gunshot wound from the shooting allegedly involving Fontanez.