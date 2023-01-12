BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A New York woman was arrested after a head-on crash while driving the wrong way on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Blandford Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Massachusetts State Police, at around 4:30 p.m. Troopers were notified of a wrong-way operator, driving east on the westbound side of I-90 in the Blandford area.

The wrong-way vehicle, a 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan operated by 39-year-old Kayla Savery of Copake Falls, New York, was found in the area that crashed head-on into a tow truck. Police say that the impact from that crash sent the tow truck into the left lane, while the Dodge ended up in the breakdown lane.

Savery was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for minor injuries, as well as a juvenile passenger with serious injuries, and another passenger to be evaluated. It was reported that the tow truck driver was not injured.

She was arrested at the hospital, booked at the State Police Westfield Barracks, and then taken to the Chicopee Women’s Correctional Center. Her bail was set at $1,000 for the following charges:

-OUI-Liquor or .08 Serious Injury

-Child Endangerment While OUI

-Reckless Operation of Motor Vehicle

-Mass Pike- Negligent Operation

-Mass Pike- Wrong Way

-Mass Pike- Sign, Fall Obey

-Mass Pike- Enter/Exit, Unauthorized

-Mass Pike- Marked Lanes Violation

-Unsafe Operation of Motor Vehicle

The details of where and why the driver entered the highway are being investigated by the State Police Westfield Barracks, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.